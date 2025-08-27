Cormark Has Negative Outlook of BioRem FY2025 Earnings

BioRem Inc. (CVE:BRM – Free Report) – Cormark dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of BioRem in a report released on Tuesday, August 26th. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.18 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.20.

BioRem Trading Down 4.3%

BioRem stock opened at C$2.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.19 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.21. BioRem has a 52 week low of C$1.67 and a 52 week high of C$3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.47, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$36.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 0.85.

About BioRem

BioRem Inc, a clean technology engineering company, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells air pollution control systems that are used to eliminate odors, volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and hazardous air pollutants (HAPs). It offers biofilters for the removal of odors, H2S, VOCs, and HAPs; and biotrickling filters for applications of high levels of H2S or other water-soluble VOCs.

