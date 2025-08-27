What is William Blair’s Estimate for MTDR Q3 Earnings?

Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Matador Resources in a report released on Sunday, August 24th. William Blair analyst N. Dingmann expects that the energy company will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Matador Resources’ current full-year earnings is $8.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Matador Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $5.54 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.44 EPS, FY2027 earnings at $8.49 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $9.63 EPS and FY2029 earnings at $10.23 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MTDR. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 16th. TD Cowen upgraded Matador Resources to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Raymond James Financial upped their price target on Matador Resources from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.60.

Shares of Matador Resources stock opened at $48.69 on Wednesday. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $35.19 and a 52-week high of $64.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The energy company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.24. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 22.57%.The business had revenue of $895.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $892.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 13.9% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,726 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 4.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,163 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.4% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 55,482 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 93.0% during the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.17 per share, with a total value of $245,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 6,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $324,817.02. This trade represents a 311.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is presently 18.30%.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

