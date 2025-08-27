Q3 EPS Estimates for Dorman Products Lifted by Roth Capital

Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for shares of Dorman Products in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 26th. Roth Capital analyst S. Stember now expects that the auto parts company will post earnings of $2.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.23. Roth Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $182.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dorman Products’ current full-year earnings is $6.90 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Dorman Products’ FY2025 earnings at $8.90 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $2.53 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.92 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $9.82 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DORM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Dorman Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. Zacks Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Dorman Products in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.00.

Dorman Products stock opened at $163.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.30 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Dorman Products has a 1 year low of $106.21 and a 1 year high of $165.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $540.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $517.13 million. Dorman Products had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Dorman Products has set its FY 2025 guidance at 8.600-8.900 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DORM. Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Dorman Products by 95.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 46,664 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,045,000 after acquiring an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Dorman Products by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,175 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Dorman Products by 43.0% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 4,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Donna M. Long sold 820 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.21, for a total transaction of $100,212.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 19,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,331,033.54. This represents a 4.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement and upgrade parts for passenger cars, light trucks, medium- and heavy-duty trucks, utility terrain vehicles, and all-terrain vehicles in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry in the United States and internationally. It offers engine products, including intake and exhaust manifolds, fans, thermostat housings, and throttle bodies; undercar products comprising fluid lines, fluid reservoirs, connectors, 4-wheel drive components and axles, drain plugs, other engine, and transmission and axle components; steering and suspension products consist of control arms, ball joints, tie-rod ends, brake hardware and hydraulics, wheel and axle hardware, suspension arms, knuckles, links, bushings, and leaf springs, as well as other suspension, steering, and brake components; body products, such as door handles and hinges, window lift motors, window regulators, switches and handles, wiper components, lighting, electrical, and other interior and exterior vehicle body components, including windshields for UTVs; electronics products comprise new and remanufactured modules, clusters and sensors; and hardware products, such as threaded bolts and auto body fasteners, automotive and home electrical wiring components, and other hardware assortments and merchandise.

