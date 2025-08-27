Zacks Research Downgrades Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX) to Hold

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMMX. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Immix Biopharma in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Immix Biopharma to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

Immix Biopharma Stock Performance

Shares of Immix Biopharma stock opened at $2.12 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $61.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.50 and a 200 day moving average of $2.10. Immix Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.26 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Immix Biopharma (NASDAQ:IMMX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). Analysts forecast that Immix Biopharma will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Tritonpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Velan Capital Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Immix Biopharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors own 11.26% of the company’s stock.

Immix Biopharma Company Profile

Immix Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing tissue-specific therapeutics in oncology and inflammation in the United States and Australia. The company is developing IMX-110 that is in Phase 1b/2a clinical trials for the treatment of soft tissue sarcoma and solid tumors; IMX-111, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of colorectal cancers; and IMX-120, a tissue-specific biologic for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and severe Crohn's disease.

