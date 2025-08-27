Nomura Securities Upgrades Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) to Strong-Buy

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Rakuten to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rakuten currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RKUNY opened at $6.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.04. Rakuten has a 12-month low of $4.80 and a 12-month high of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62.

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Rakuten had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rakuten will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.

