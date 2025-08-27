Nomura Securities Upgrades Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY) to Strong-Buy

Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Nomura Securities from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, CLSA raised shares of Rakuten to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rakuten currently has an average rating of “Strong Buy”.
Read Our Latest Report on Rakuten
Rakuten Trading Up 2.3%
Rakuten (OTCMKTS:RKUNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.20). Rakuten had a negative net margin of 8.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.13%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Rakuten will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Rakuten Company Profile
Rakuten Group, Inc provides services in e-commerce, fintech, digital content, and communications to various users in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Internet Services, FinTech, and Mobile. The Internet Services segment provides range of e-commerce sites, such as Rakuten Ichiba, an Internet shopping mall, online cash-back sites, travel booking sites, portal sites, and digital content sites.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Rakuten
- Roth IRA Calculator: Calculate Your Potential Returns
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- What is the NASDAQ Stock Exchange?
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Rakuten Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rakuten and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.