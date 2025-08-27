Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Research

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) was downgraded by Zacks Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Mitsubishi Stock Performance

Shares of MSBHF opened at $22.15 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.05. The stock has a market cap of $88.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.58. Mitsubishi has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $22.50.

Get Mitsubishi alerts:

Mitsubishi (OTCMKTS:MSBHF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. The business had revenue of $29.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.24 billion. Mitsubishi had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, analysts expect that Mitsubishi will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi Company Profile

Mitsubishi Corporation engages in the natural gas, industrial materials and infrastructure, petroleum and chemicals, mineral resources, automotive and mobility, food and consumer industry, power solution, and urban development businesses worldwide. The Natural Gas segment engages in the development and production of natural gas/oil; and liquified natural gas business.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.