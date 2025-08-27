ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at B. Riley

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target (down from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Jones Trading started coverage on shares of ArriVent BioPharma in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ArriVent BioPharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.14.

Get ArriVent BioPharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ArriVent BioPharma

ArriVent BioPharma Stock Up 1.2%

AVBP opened at $19.59 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $794.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.17. ArriVent BioPharma has a 52-week low of $15.47 and a 52-week high of $36.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.07.

ArriVent BioPharma (NASDAQ:AVBP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.20). On average, research analysts forecast that ArriVent BioPharma will post -2.74 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ArriVent BioPharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVBP. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 773.8% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma by 571.6% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 5,676 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArriVent BioPharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 9.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArriVent BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ArriVent BioPharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that engages in the identification, development, and commercialization of medicines for the unmet medical needs of patients with cancers in the United States. It also engages in the development and commercialization of targeted cancer therapies for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and other solid tumors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ArriVent BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArriVent BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.