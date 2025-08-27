B. Riley Upgrades Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN) to Strong-Buy

Onespan (NASDAQ:OSPN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat reports.

OSPN has been the topic of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Onespan from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Onespan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have assigned a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onespan presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ OSPN opened at $14.44 on Monday. Onespan has a 52 week low of $12.51 and a 52 week high of $20.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.24 and its 200 day moving average is $15.75. The company has a market cap of $553.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Director Marc Zenner purchased 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.80 per share, for a total transaction of $28,160.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 71,273 shares in the company, valued at approximately $912,294.40. This trade represents a 3.19% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Garry L. Capers purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.07 per share, for a total transaction of $26,140.00. Following the purchase, the director owned 36,894 shares in the company, valued at $482,204.58. This represents a 5.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming boosted its stake in Onespan by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 22,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Onespan in the 2nd quarter worth about $201,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co boosted its stake in Onespan by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 257,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Onespan by 289.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,816 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its stake in Onespan by 116.6% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

OneSpan Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets digital solutions for identity, authentication, and secure digital agreements worldwide. The company offers OneSpan Sign, a range of e-signature requirements for occasional agreement to processing tens of thousands of transactions; OneSpan Cloud Authentication, a cloud-based multifactor authentication solution that supports a range of authentication options, including biometrics, push notification, and visual cryptograms for transaction data security, SMS, and hardware authenticators; and OneSpan Identity Verification, which enables banks and financial institutions identity verification services.

