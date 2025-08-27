WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in CLEAR Secure, Inc. $YOU

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CLEAR Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Free Report) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,559 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,588 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CLEAR Secure were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of YOU. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,695,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in CLEAR Secure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 26.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 50,995 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,208,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,187,000 after acquiring an additional 252,555 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CLEAR Secure by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

YOU stock opened at $36.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.25. CLEAR Secure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.67 and a 12-month high of $38.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.86.

CLEAR Secure ( NYSE:YOU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $219.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.90 million. CLEAR Secure had a return on equity of 122.69% and a net margin of 21.17%.The business’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. CLEAR Secure has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CLEAR Secure, Inc. will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 10th. CLEAR Secure’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on YOU shares. Wall Street Zen cut CLEAR Secure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CLEAR Secure from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In related news, President Michael Z. Barkin sold 16,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.22, for a total transaction of $565,281.00. Following the sale, the president directly owned 12,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,174.50. This represents a 55.78% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 2,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $72,972.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 11,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,256. This represents a 14.56% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,027 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,243. Corporate insiders own 39.73% of the company’s stock.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

