Expedia Group, Inc. $EXPE Stock Position Reduced by Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.

Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,088 shares of the online travel company’s stock after selling 2,355 shares during the period. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc.’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC grew its position in Expedia Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 29,950 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $5,051,000 after acquiring an additional 2,776 shares in the last quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. Praxis Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $2,261,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,838 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $2,662,000 after buying an additional 2,534 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Expedia Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,451 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $174.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating, eighteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $205.63.

Expedia Group Stock Performance

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $213.63 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $175.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $26.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.61. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.46 and a 12 month high of $216.60.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The online travel company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 56.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.51 earnings per share. Expedia Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 12.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Expedia Group’s payout ratio is currently 19.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 3,306 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.84, for a total value of $663,977.04. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 77,075 shares in the company, valued at $15,479,743. The trade was a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.88, for a total transaction of $175,409.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 12,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,477,971.68. This represents a 6.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,816 shares of company stock worth $2,009,132 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.13% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

