Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Boosts Stake in Zscaler, Inc. $ZS

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report) by 433.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,677 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 88,302 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.07% of Zscaler worth $21,564,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Zscaler by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 186,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,704,000 after buying an additional 12,108 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Zscaler in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in Zscaler by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 11,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Zscaler by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 638,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,109,000 after acquiring an additional 119,536 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Zscaler alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zscaler news, insider Syam Nair sold 4,064 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.70, for a total value of $1,234,236.80. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 106,659 shares in the company, valued at $32,392,338.30. This represents a 3.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 3,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.07, for a total transaction of $968,292.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 88,970 shares in the company, valued at $27,142,077.90. This represents a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 168,256 shares of company stock worth $50,618,544. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Trading Down 0.7%

ZS opened at $267.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $290.87 and a 200 day moving average of $247.73. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a PE ratio of -1,029.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 287.64 and a beta of 1.06. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.45 and a 12 month high of $318.46.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $678.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.13 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.59%. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Zscaler has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.180-3.19 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. Research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ZS has been the subject of a number of research reports. FBN Securities raised shares of Zscaler to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $235.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price (up from $260.00) on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $296.49.

Get Our Latest Report on Zscaler

Zscaler Profile

(Free Report)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zscaler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zscaler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.