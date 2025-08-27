Critical Review: Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX) vs. Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR)

Maxx Sports TV (OTCMKTS:AMXX – Get Free Report) and Sleep Number (NASDAQ:SNBR – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.7% of Sleep Number shares are held by institutional investors. 39.3% of Maxx Sports TV shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Sleep Number shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Sleep Number”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number $1.68 billion 0.15 -$20.33 million ($1.82) -5.96

Maxx Sports TV has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Sleep Number.

Risk & Volatility

Maxx Sports TV has a beta of 2.48, suggesting that its share price is 148% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sleep Number has a beta of 1.71, suggesting that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Maxx Sports TV and Sleep Number, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Maxx Sports TV 0 0 0 0 0.00 Sleep Number 0 2 0 0 2.00

Sleep Number has a consensus target price of $8.33, indicating a potential downside of 23.12%. Given Sleep Number’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sleep Number is more favorable than Maxx Sports TV.

Profitability

This table compares Maxx Sports TV and Sleep Number’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Maxx Sports TV N/A N/A N/A Sleep Number -2.72% N/A -4.65%

About Maxx Sports TV

Maxx Sports TV Inc. manufactures and sells workstations, tables, sit-to-stand products, and storage products in the United States. It also provides accessories, such as echo add-on panels, laminate privacy screens, and desktop power products. The company was founded in 1987 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Sleep Number

Sleep Number Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, offers sleep solutions and services in the United States. The company designs, manufactures, markets, retails, and services beds, pillows, sheets, and other bedding products under the Sleep Number name. It also provides smart adjustable bases under the FlextFit brand, and smart beds under the Climate 360 name. The company sells its products directly to consumers through retail, online, phone, chat, and other. The company was formerly known as Select Comfort Corporation and changed its name to Sleep Number Corporation in November 2017. Sleep Number Corporation was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

