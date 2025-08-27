WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $231,000 Investment in DNP Select Income Fund Inc. $DNP

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 23,330 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,183 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 913,204 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $9,032,000 after buying an additional 35,841 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $132,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in DNP Select Income Fund during the first quarter worth $283,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in DNP Select Income Fund by 8.5% during the first quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 88,945 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 6,997 shares during the last quarter. 8.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

DNP Select Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of DNP opened at $9.89 on Wednesday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.69 and a 1-year high of $10.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.64.

DNP Select Income Fund Dividend Announcement

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th.

(Free Report)

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.