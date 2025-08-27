Reviewing Pacific Basin Shipping (OTCMKTS:PCFBY) and Odyssey Marine Exploration (NASDAQ:OMEX)

Profitability

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Odyssey Marine Exploration’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pacific Basin Shipping N/A N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration 174.35% -14.85% -6.05%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.0% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by institutional investors. 7.1% of Odyssey Marine Exploration shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Pacific Basin Shipping has a beta of 0.57, meaning that its share price is 43% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Odyssey Marine Exploration has a beta of -0.74, meaning that its share price is 174% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pacific Basin Shipping $2.58 billion 0.51 $131.70 million N/A N/A Odyssey Marine Exploration $620,048.00 88.95 $15.66 million N/A N/A

This table compares Pacific Basin Shipping and Odyssey Marine Exploration”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Pacific Basin Shipping has higher revenue and earnings than Odyssey Marine Exploration.

Summary

Pacific Basin Shipping beats Odyssey Marine Exploration on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pacific Basin Shipping

Pacific Basin Shipping Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the provision of dry bulk shipping services worldwide. The company offers its shipping services that mainly carry major and minor bulks, including grains, ores, logs/forest products, bauxite, sugar, concentrates, cement and clinkers, coal/coke, fertilizers, alumina, steel, pet-coke, salt, sand and gypsum, and scrap. It also offers shipping consulting, crewing, secretarial, and ship agency and management services. In addition, the company is involved in the vessel owning and chartering, and convertible bonds issuing activities. It has a fleet of 266 owned and chartered vessels, including 121 Handysize, 1 Capesize, and 144 Supramax/Ultramax vessels. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong.

About Odyssey Marine Exploration

Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, discovers, validates, and develops seafloor mineral resources worldwide. The company provides specialized mineral exploration, project development, and marine services to clients. Odyssey Marine Exploration, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.

