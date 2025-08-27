Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys 89,868 Shares of M&T Bank Corporation $MTB

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in M&T Bank Corporation (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 231.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 128,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 89,868 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.08% of M&T Bank worth $22,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Insider Activity at M&T Bank

In other news, EVP Peter D’arcy sold 2,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.31, for a total transaction of $485,579.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,838,731.89. The trade was a 20.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.79, for a total transaction of $2,996,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 17,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,569,448.14. The trade was a 45.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,438 shares of company stock worth $4,964,196. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MTB opened at $200.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $193.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. M&T Bank Corporation has a 1 year low of $150.75 and a 1 year high of $225.70.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.24. M&T Bank had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 10.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that M&T Bank Corporation will post 16.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.88.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on M&T Bank

About M&T Bank

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management, and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Institutional Services and Wealth Management, and All Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.