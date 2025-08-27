Critical Contrast: FrontView REIT (FVR) and Its Peers

FrontView REIT (NYSE:FVR – Get Free Report) is one of 111 publicly-traded companies in the “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare FrontView REIT to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for FrontView REIT and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FrontView REIT 1 2 2 0 2.20 FrontView REIT Competitors 1754 6870 7608 231 2.38

FrontView REIT currently has a consensus price target of $15.10, indicating a potential upside of 13.68%. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies have a potential upside of 13.30%. Given FrontView REIT’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe FrontView REIT is more favorable than its rivals.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio FrontView REIT $66.68 million -$22.21 million -12.41 FrontView REIT Competitors $1.52 billion $129.05 million 38.03

This table compares FrontView REIT and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

FrontView REIT’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than FrontView REIT. FrontView REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Dividends

FrontView REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.86 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%. FrontView REIT pays out -80.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.7% and pay out 908.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. FrontView REIT is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.3% of FrontView REIT shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.9% of shares of all “REIT – EQTY TRUST – OTHER” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares FrontView REIT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FrontView REIT -43.21% -5.48% -3.33% FrontView REIT Competitors -1.05% -3.69% 0.83%

Summary

FrontView REIT rivals beat FrontView REIT on 11 of the 14 factors compared.

About FrontView REIT

FrontView REIT specializes in real estate investing.

