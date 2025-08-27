Comparing Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX)

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX – Get Free Report) and Innovex International (NYSE:INVX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Matrix Service and Innovex International”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matrix Service $742.41 million 0.57 -$24.98 million ($0.81) -18.80 Innovex International $660.80 million 1.74 $140.32 million $2.89 5.79

Analyst Ratings

Innovex International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Matrix Service. Matrix Service is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innovex International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Matrix Service and Innovex International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matrix Service 0 0 1 0 3.00 Innovex International 1 0 1 2 3.00

Matrix Service presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.32%. Innovex International has a consensus price target of $16.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.32%. Given Matrix Service’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Matrix Service is more favorable than Innovex International.

Profitability

This table compares Matrix Service and Innovex International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matrix Service -3.04% -14.08% -4.28% Innovex International 16.66% 8.58% 6.92%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

78.4% of Matrix Service shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Matrix Service shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 43.9% of Innovex International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Matrix Service has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innovex International has a beta of 0.79, suggesting that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Innovex International beats Matrix Service on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matrix Service

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, construction, and maintenance services to support critical energy infrastructure and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Utility and Power Infrastructure; Process and Industrial Facilities; and Storage and Terminal Solutions. The Utility and Power Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, transmission and distribution line installations, and upgrades and maintenance, and emergency and storm restoration services. This segment also provides engineering, fabrication, and construction services for LNG utility peak shaving facilities; and construction and maintenance services to power generation facilities, including natural gas fired facilities. The Process and Industrial Facilities segment engages in the refining and processing of crude oil; fractionating and marketing of natural, gas and natural gas liquids; and offers plant maintenance, turnarounds, engineering, industrial cleaning services, and capital construction services. The Storage and Terminal Solutions segment undertakes work related to aboveground crude oil and refined product storage tanks and terminals; engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction services related to cryogenic and other specialty tanks and terminals for LNG, NGLs, hydrogen, ammonia, propane, butane, liquid nitrogen/liquid oxygen, and liquid petroleum; and provides plant work, truck and rail loading/offloading facilities, and marine structures, as well as storage tank and terminal maintenance and repair. This segment also manufactures and sells precision engineered specialty tank products, including geodesic domes, aluminum internal floating roofs, floating suction and skimmer systems, roof drain systems, and floating roof seals. Matrix Service Company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

About Innovex International

Innovex International, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions for both onshore and offshore applications within the oil and gas industry. The company was founded on September 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Humble, TX.

