CommVault Systems, Inc. $CVLT Stake Trimmed by Corebridge Financial Inc.

Corebridge Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,685 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned about 0.16% of CommVault Systems worth $10,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 7.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,777,307 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $280,388,000 after acquiring an additional 117,199 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in CommVault Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $116,223,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in CommVault Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 651,973 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $98,389,000 after purchasing an additional 58,239 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. raised its stake in CommVault Systems by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 560,442 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $88,415,000 after purchasing an additional 40,064 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 512,251 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,304,000 after purchasing an additional 88,232 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CVLT shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded CommVault Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their target price on CommVault Systems from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Guggenheim set a $220.00 price target on shares of CommVault Systems in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CommVault Systems from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.63.

Insider Transactions at CommVault Systems

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 2,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.03, for a total transaction of $467,862.84. Following the transaction, the insider owned 87,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,503,030.43. This trade represents a 2.93% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 11,320 shares of CommVault Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.83, for a total transaction of $2,013,035.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 458,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,510,336.63. The trade was a 2.41% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,099 shares of company stock worth $4,466,111 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CommVault Systems Price Performance

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $177.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.71 and a beta of 0.70. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $128.07 and a 52-week high of $200.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.40.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $281.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.83 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 7.70%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26% compared to the same quarter last year. CommVault Systems has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Featured Stories

