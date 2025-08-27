Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $94.43

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.4286.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6%

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,811,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,712,993,000 after buying an additional 344,652 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 9.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,869,786 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $566,152,000 after purchasing an additional 691,560 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 117.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,213,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,017,000 after purchasing an additional 3,362,411 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,339,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $382,717,000 after purchasing an additional 48,868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,882,041 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,598,000 after purchasing an additional 762,871 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.

About Omnicom Group

(Get Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.