Brokerages Set Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Price Target at $94.43

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $94.4286.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OMC. Bank of America raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $84.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Barclays cut shares of Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th.
Read Our Latest Research Report on OMC
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Trading Down 1.6%
Shares of Omnicom Group stock opened at $77.92 on Wednesday. Omnicom Group has a 1 year low of $68.37 and a 1 year high of $107.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $15.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $73.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.00.
Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The business services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.03. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Omnicom Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Omnicom Group will post 8.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.17%.
About Omnicom Group
Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Omnicom Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- As Trump Blocks Clean Energy, What’s Next for Renewables?
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- How a Superstore Strategy Fueled MINISO’s 20% Stock Surge
- What is the Nikkei 225 index?
- Analysts Love These 3 Companies Reporting Earnings This Week
Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.