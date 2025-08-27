Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI) Receives $45.83 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Robert Half Inc. (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $45.8333.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RHI shares. BNP Paribas cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Robert Half from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Robert Half from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 3rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane cut Robert Half from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 2nd.

Get Robert Half alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Robert Half

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Robert Half Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Robert Half by 540.8% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 487 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Robert Half in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in Robert Half by 927.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 853 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RHI opened at $36.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 1.02. Robert Half has a 1 year low of $33.18 and a 1 year high of $78.41. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.37.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Robert Half had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 3.20%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robert Half Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 25th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.5%. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 134.86%.

About Robert Half

(Get Free Report)

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Robert Half Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robert Half and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.