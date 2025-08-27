1,031,769 Shares in iShares California Muni Bond ETF $CMF Purchased by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,031,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,068,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 1.67% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Abound Financial LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $124,000. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $55.84 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.61 and a 1 year high of $58.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.56 and a 200-day moving average of $55.83.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

