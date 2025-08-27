Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. $PEN

Corebridge Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 437.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,159,000 after acquiring an additional 572,606 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in Penumbra during the 1st quarter worth about $63,731,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Penumbra by 42,409.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 189,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,699,000 after purchasing an additional 189,148 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 487.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 179,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,013,000 after purchasing an additional 148,968 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Penumbra during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,696,000. Institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $265.91 on Wednesday. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52-week low of $184.80 and a 52-week high of $310.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $246.49 and a 200 day moving average of $265.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.37 billion, a PE ratio of 70.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 6.75.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.05. Penumbra had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 11.54%.The business had revenue of $339.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Penumbra has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Penumbra from $283.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Truist Financial set a $310.00 price target on shares of Penumbra and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Penumbra to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Penumbra presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.47.

In other Penumbra news, CFO Maggie Yuen sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 12,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,235,750. This represents a 13.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.94, for a total transaction of $143,364.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 65,457 shares in the company, valued at $15,640,295.58. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,087 shares of company stock worth $27,649,681 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

