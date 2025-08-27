DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD Shares Sold by Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 47.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 528,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 485,881 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned 0.13% of DuPont de Nemours worth $39,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 36,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,690,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 3,352 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 32,343 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 199,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $14,899,000 after purchasing an additional 4,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $77.29 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.77 and a twelve month high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. DuPont de Nemours had a negative net margin of 1.54% and a positive return on equity of 7.85%. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. DuPont de Nemours has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.400-4.400 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 1.150-1.150 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

