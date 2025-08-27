Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Sells 900,987 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec cut its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 60.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 590,743 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 900,987 shares during the quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $33,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CM. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $29,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 156.0% during the first quarter. TruNorth Capital Management LLC now owns 512 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 40.0% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 51.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 121,800.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,219 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.88% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $73.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $72.25 and a 200-day moving average of $65.26. The company has a market cap of $68.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $53.62 and a one year high of $74.63.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Increases Dividend

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce ( NYSE:CM Get Free Report ) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 14.51%. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.7024 per share. This represents a $2.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 49.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on CM. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

