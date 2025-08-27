Jane Street Group LLC Boosts Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF $VPL

Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Free Report) by 349.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 611,347 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 475,295 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $44,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 465.4% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF in the first quarter worth about $53,000.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Price Performance

Shares of VPL opened at $86.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a one year low of $64.21 and a one year high of $87.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.00 billion, a PE ratio of 14.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF Company Profile

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

