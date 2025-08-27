Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Reduces Stake in Crocs, Inc. $CROX

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec reduced its position in Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX – Free Report) by 30.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 259,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 113,425 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec owned approximately 0.46% of Crocs worth $27,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Crocs by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,362,318 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $144,678,000 after purchasing an additional 53,916 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 10.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,154,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 108,076 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 180.9% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 880,260 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $93,484,000 after acquiring an additional 566,847 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 43.2% in the first quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 702,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,595,000 after acquiring an additional 211,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Crocs by 0.5% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 606,520 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CROX. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective (down from $127.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective (down from $119.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered their price objective on Crocs from $140.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Crocs from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Crocs from $110.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.42.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Healy purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.56 per share, for a total transaction of $153,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 50,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,833,971.68. The trade was a 4.16% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Replogle purchased 3,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $76.69 per share, with a total value of $250,086.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,182,329.73. This represents a 26.83% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Crocs stock opened at $85.47 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $97.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.76. Crocs, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.76 and a twelve month high of $151.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.41.

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Crocs had a return on equity of 44.15% and a net margin of 5.72%.The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.01 earnings per share. Crocs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Crocs, Inc. will post 13.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children under Crocs and HEYDUDE Brand in the United States and internationally. The company offers various footwear products, including clogs, sandals, slides, flips, wedges, platforms, socks, boots, charms, flip flops, sneakers, and slippers.

