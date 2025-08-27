Jane Street Group LLC Invests $59.06 Million in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF $ITM

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (BATS:ITM – Free Report) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,297,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,063,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITM. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,215,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,755,000 after buying an additional 2,307,993 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 335,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,270,000 after acquiring an additional 119,896 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,818,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,763,000 after purchasing an additional 46,737 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 255.8% in the first quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 30,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,399,000 after buying an additional 22,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 192,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,135 shares during the period.

VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF Stock Up 0.3%

ITM opened at $45.68 on Wednesday. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.42 and a fifty-two week high of $47.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.44.

About VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF

The VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (ITM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 6-17 years. ITM was launched on Dec 4, 2007 and is managed by VanEck.

