iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF $EWM Shares Sold by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 49,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,048 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $1,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 1.8% in the first quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 329,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,613,000 after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the period. Carrera Capital Advisors increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 4.3% in the first quarter. Carrera Capital Advisors now owns 252,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,822,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Millburn Ridgefield LLC DE now owns 240,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after purchasing an additional 22,549 shares during the period. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,048,000. 86.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EWM opened at $25.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $237.48 million, a PE ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $27.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.89.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

