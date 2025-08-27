Corebridge Financial Inc. Decreases Position in Carrier Global Corporation $CARR

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 185,563 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $11,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,126,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,973,444,000 after buying an additional 4,668,929 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the first quarter valued at $649,512,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 82.6% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 9,673,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,377,402 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Carrier Global by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,847,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,930,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,046,000 after purchasing an additional 936,892 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Carrier Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In related news, Director Maximilian Viessmann sold 4,267,425 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $299,999,977.50. Following the sale, the director directly owned 54,341,534 shares in the company, valued at $3,820,209,840.20. The trade was a 7.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Carrier Global Stock Up 0.7%

CARR stock opened at $66.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day moving average of $68.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.17. Carrier Global Corporation has a one year low of $54.22 and a one year high of $83.32.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 17.83%. Carrier Global has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.000-3.100 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 21st were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 21st. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 19.61%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Melius began coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Carrier Global from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.47.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CARR

Carrier Global Profile

(Free Report)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CARR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carrier Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carrier Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.