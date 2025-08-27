Corebridge Financial Inc. Cuts Stake in Exelixis, Inc. $EXEL

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 4.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 311,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Exelixis worth $11,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hemington Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 211.3% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 769 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its position in shares of Exelixis by 616.9% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Exelixis by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $38.34 on Wednesday. Exelixis, Inc. has a one year low of $25.12 and a one year high of $49.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.39.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $568.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $574.36 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 27.47% and a net margin of 27.01%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. Exelixis has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Sue Gail Eckhardt sold 18,838 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.74, for a total transaction of $805,136.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 21,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $913,781.20. This trade represents a 46.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.09, for a total transaction of $324,683.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 358,882 shares in the company, valued at $15,464,225.38. This trade represents a 2.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Exelixis from $56.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 29th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on Exelixis from $53.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Exelixis from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Exelixis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.06.

Exelixis Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

