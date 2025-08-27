Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Woodside Energy Group Ltd $WDS

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Woodside Energy Group Ltd (NYSE:WDS – Free Report) by 40.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,782 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Woodside Energy Group were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 1,417 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 679.8% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 6,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 5,826 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 28.9% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 702,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,957,000 after buying an additional 157,618 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Woodside Energy Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 853,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,315,000 after buying an additional 42,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Woodside Energy Group by 713.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,089,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,993,000 after purchasing an additional 955,303 shares during the last quarter. 3.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WDS shares. CLSA raised shares of Woodside Energy Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Woodside Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Woodside Energy Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Woodside Energy Group Stock Performance

Shares of WDS stock opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24 and a beta of 0.67. Woodside Energy Group Ltd has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $18.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Woodside Energy Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a yield of 700.0%. This is a positive change from Woodside Energy Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. Woodside Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.39%.

About Woodside Energy Group

Woodside Energy Group Ltd engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, production, and marketing of hydrocarbons in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and the Europe. The company produces liquefied natural gas, pipeline gas, crude oil and condensate, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in the Pluto LNG, North West Shelf, Wheatstone and Julimar-Brunello, Bass Strait, Ngujima-Yin FPSO, Okha FPSO, Pyrenees FPSO, Macedon, Shenzi, Mad dog, Greater Angostura, as well as Scarborough, Sangomar, Trion, Calypso, Browse, Liard, Atlantis, Woodside Solar opportunity, and Sunrise and Troubadour.

