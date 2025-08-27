Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 14,235 Shares of Truist Financial Corporation $TFC

Corebridge Financial Inc. reduced its stake in Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 327,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,235 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $13,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Navigoe LLC bought a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Centennial Bank AR raised its stake in Truist Financial by 360.2% in the first quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 741 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Motco raised its stake in Truist Financial by 435.6% in the first quarter. Motco now owns 798 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Truist Financial by 115.3% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC raised its stake in Truist Financial by 64.4% in the first quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC now owns 899 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 71.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, insider Bradley D. Bender sold 12,540 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.19, for a total transaction of $566,682.60. Following the sale, the insider owned 500 shares in the company, valued at $22,595. This represents a 96.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Trading Up 1.4%

NYSE:TFC opened at $46.39 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $44.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.75. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $33.56 and a 52 week high of $49.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.64, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.87.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.02). Truist Financial had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.5%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.68%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley restated a “mixed” rating on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.47.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

