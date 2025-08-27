Corebridge Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. $HWM

Corebridge Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 99,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,209 shares during the period. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $12,847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HWM. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 42.8% in the first quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 46.6% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 114.6% in the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 100.7% in the first quarter. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HWM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $118.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $120.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.13.

Howmet Aerospace Stock Up 2.8%

HWM opened at $176.11 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $180.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.23. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52 week low of $90.71 and a 52 week high of $193.26. The stock has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a PE ratio of 51.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 28.17% and a net margin of 18.09%.The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Howmet Aerospace has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.890-0.910 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 3.560-3.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Howmet Aerospace Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 8th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. This is an increase from Howmet Aerospace’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s payout ratio is 14.04%.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

