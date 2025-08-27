Corebridge Financial Inc. Sells 9,733 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. $FCX

Corebridge Financial Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 320,518 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 9,733 shares during the quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc.’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $12,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FCX. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,807 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,882 shares during the period. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 540,046 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $20,565,000 after acquiring an additional 115,552 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 55,494 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after acquiring an additional 7,193 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,691 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. raised its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan by 4,239.2% during the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 4,209 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,112 shares during the period. 80.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

NYSE:FCX opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.66 and a 12 month high of $52.61. The company has a market capitalization of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The natural resource company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.09. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 7.45%.The company had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 22.73%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 48,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

