Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $383,000 Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF $ITOT

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:ITOT – Free Report) by 19.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,142 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF were worth $383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITOT. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,000. Columbia River Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $44,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF by 611.1% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000.
iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.4%
Shares of ITOT stock opened at $141.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.07. The firm has a market cap of $74.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF has a 12 month low of $105.00 and a 12 month high of $141.61.
About iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF
The iShares Core S&P Total U.S. Stock Market ETF (ITOT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P TMI index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of all common equities listed on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. ITOT was launched on Jan 20, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
