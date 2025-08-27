Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 6,458 Shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF $SGOV

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,810,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $695,000. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 106,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,721,000 after purchasing an additional 42,263 shares during the period. Owen LaRue LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 617.3% in the 4th quarter. Owen LaRue LLC now owns 198,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 170,944 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849 shares during the period.

Get iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.66 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $100.15 and a 1-year high of $100.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.53.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Profile

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.