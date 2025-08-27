Mondelez International, Inc. $MDLZ Stock Position Reduced by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,773,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,017,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,811,000 after purchasing an additional 13,755,181 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,074,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,491,000 after purchasing an additional 975,929 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 16,252,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,786,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,184 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,734,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,002,640 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $866,843,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ opened at $62.05 on Wednesday. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $53.95 and a one year high of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.15 and its 200-day moving average is $65.86. The company has a market capitalization of $80.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.46.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 9.84%.The company had revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Mondelez International has set its FY 2025 guidance at 3.100-3.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.2%. This is a boost from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.86%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MDLZ. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Mondelez International from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Dbs Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

