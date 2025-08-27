Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Purchases 5,522 Shares of Target Corporation $TGT

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 38.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 5,522 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $2,092,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Bontempo Ohly Capital Mgmt LLC now owns 28,668 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Target by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,803 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Target by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,043 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Target by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 target price on Target in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Target from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Target from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.74.

Target Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TGT opened at $96.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $102.08 and a 200-day moving average of $103.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Target Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.35 and a fifty-two week high of $161.50.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 20th. The retailer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $24.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.84 billion. Target had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 3.72%.Target’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Target has set its FY 2025 guidance at 7.000-9.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 13th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

