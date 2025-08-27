Micron Technology, Inc. $MU Stake Increased by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 1,561.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,527 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,906,368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,854,644,000 after buying an additional 2,049,163 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,712,056 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $901,527,000 after buying an additional 1,287,063 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 23.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,616,488 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $922,467,000 after buying an additional 2,038,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 0.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,938,848 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $602,917,000 after purchasing an additional 58,285 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 26.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,800,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $590,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology Stock Performance

MU stock opened at $116.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $129.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.34. Micron Technology had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 2.350-2.650 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 7th were given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is 8.29%.

Insider Transactions at Micron Technology

In other Micron Technology news, Director Steven J. Gomo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total value of $876,050.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 22,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,848,664.30. The trade was a 23.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.28, for a total transaction of $291,557.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 22,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,734,864. This trade represents a 9.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 286,042 shares of company stock valued at $34,679,277 in the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on MU shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.24.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

