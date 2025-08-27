Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Has $736,000 Holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF $IYH

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,178 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF were worth $736,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 407.6% in the first quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 126.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF stock opened at $57.74 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $53.35 and a 12 month high of $66.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.65.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

