Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Buys 7,516 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company $WFC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 159.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 397.6% in the 1st quarter. Motco now owns 408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $81.55 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $50.22 and a 1-year high of $84.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $79.87 and its 200-day moving average is $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Wells Fargo & Company Increases Dividend

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 16.82%.The company had revenue of $20.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 8th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 8th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

Wells Fargo & Company announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 29th that authorizes the company to repurchase $40.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 17.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Wall Street Zen raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Phillip Securities lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.58.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified and community-based financial services company, which engages in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

