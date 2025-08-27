BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Trims Stock Position in Carlisle Companies Incorporated $CSL

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,669 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $2,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSL. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 909 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies during the fourth quarter worth $261,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 6,869 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after buying an additional 2,932 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Carlisle Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $709,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital cut shares of Carlisle Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $430.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carlisle Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $450.83.

Carlisle Companies Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of NYSE CSL opened at $392.84 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $389.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.96. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $311.41 and a 52-week high of $481.26. The firm has a market cap of $16.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The conglomerate reported $6.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.67 by ($0.40). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 16.12% and a return on equity of 38.16%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 22.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carlisle Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Carlisle Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Carlisle Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.