Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Increases Position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,922 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,224 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,293,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $303,215,000 after acquiring an additional 785,494 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $4,074,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,948,000. Avaii Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC now owns 117,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,596,000 after purchasing an additional 18,230 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BABA shares. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $147.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Shares of BABA opened at $124.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $116.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.47. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $79.21 and a one year high of $148.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $296.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.17.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.