BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 186 Shares of SEI Investments Company $SEIC

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its holdings in SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 186 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 104.3% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,334 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 1,563.4% during the first quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,364 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SEI Investments during the first quarter worth about $132,000. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In other news, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.30, for a total transaction of $3,090,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,122,258. This trade represents a 16.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 66,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.28, for a total value of $5,573,099.28. Following the transaction, the chairman owned 6,937,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $584,699,410.96. This trade represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,126 shares of company stock worth $9,107,349. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Stock Up 0.8%

SEIC opened at $90.33 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.95. SEI Investments Company has a 12-month low of $64.66 and a 12-month high of $93.96. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.33 and a 200-day moving average of $82.54.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.60. The company had revenue of $559.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.72 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.96% and a net margin of 31.25%.The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on SEIC shares. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on SEI Investments from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Wall Street Zen raised SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on SEI Investments from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.00.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

