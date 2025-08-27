BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp Sells 104,408 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. $CIGI

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) by 81.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 104,408 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $2,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. TCTC Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Colliers International Group by 114.9% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 1,752.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Colliers International Group by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Colliers International Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CIGI opened at $166.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.89 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.86 and a 1-year high of $170.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $144.43 and its 200 day moving average is $130.04.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Colliers International Group ( NASDAQ:CIGI Get Free Report ) (TSE:CIGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 2.17%.Colliers International Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on CIGI shares. National Bankshares upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Raymond James Financial upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Citizens Jmp started coverage on Colliers International Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Colliers International Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $172.30.

Colliers International Group Company Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

