Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Sells 5,598 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 30.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,598 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PM. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.4% in the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 0.9% in the first quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.5% in the first quarter. NFP Retirement Inc. now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renasant Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.3% in the first quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 1,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $167.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $259.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $173.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $166.50. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.12 and a 12 month high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 120.86% and a net margin of 9.03%.Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 27th were given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on PM. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $170.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

