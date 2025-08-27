KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR $BZ Shares Sold by BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp

BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp decreased its position in shares of KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:BZ – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in KANZHUN were worth $1,976,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of KANZHUN by 3,115.4% during the first quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,835 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth about $160,000. Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KANZHUN during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BZ opened at $22.93 on Wednesday. KANZHUN LIMITED Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $10.57 and a 12-month high of $24.03. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 34.22 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.86.

The firm also recently announced a full year 25 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 60.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 6th. KANZHUN’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.90%.

A number of research firms recently commented on BZ. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on KANZHUN from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on KANZHUN from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Zacks Research downgraded KANZHUN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Daiwa America raised KANZHUN from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised KANZHUN from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.17.

Kanzhun Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides online recruitment services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers its recruitment services through a mobile app under the BOSS Zhipin brand name. Its services allow enterprise customers to access and interact with job seekers and manage their recruitment process.

