Comerica Bank Boosts Stock Position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. $WST

Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 41,269 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,111 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $9,239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 85.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 185 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 261 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group raised its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 83.3% during the 1st quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 275 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on West Pharmaceutical Services from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised West Pharmaceutical Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.71.

West Pharmaceutical Services Stock Performance

Shares of WST stock opened at $244.44 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $233.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $224.26. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.43 and a 12-month high of $352.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $766.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.11 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.43% and a net margin of 16.48%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. West Pharmaceutical Services has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.650-6.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from West Pharmaceutical Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.57%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

