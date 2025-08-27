Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 27.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $1,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in AutoZone during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the first quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Clearstead Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AutoZone by 30.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 13 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AZO stock opened at $4,180.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.38. AutoZone, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,898.57 and a twelve month high of $4,187.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,831.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3,702.38.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $36.69 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jamere Jackson sold 2,612 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,728.05, for a total value of $9,737,666.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,591,877.35. The trade was a 85.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,862 shares of company stock valued at $126,058,789 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AZO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,850.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,830.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company set a $4,200.00 target price on shares of AutoZone and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of AutoZone from $4,192.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,101.29.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

