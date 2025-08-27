Astera Labs, Inc. $ALAB Shares Purchased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Free Report) by 887.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,313 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.10% of Astera Labs worth $9,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALAB. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Astera Labs by 16,640.4% in the 4th quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,324,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,408,000 after purchasing an additional 1,316,419 shares during the period. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new position in Astera Labs during the fourth quarter valued at $126,812,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Astera Labs by 3,742.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 964,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after purchasing an additional 939,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of Astera Labs by 4,172.8% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 816,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,161,000 after buying an additional 797,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs in the first quarter valued at about $32,998,000. 60.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Astera Labs alerts:

Astera Labs Trading Up 2.5%

Shares of ALAB opened at $178.56 on Wednesday. Astera Labs, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.85 and a 12-month high of $199.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $127.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 318.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 1.39.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Astera Labs ( NASDAQ:ALAB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.11. Astera Labs had a net margin of 16.54% and a return on equity of 9.53%. The firm had revenue of $191.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. Astera Labs’s quarterly revenue was up 149.5% on a year-over-year basis. Astera Labs has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 0.380-0.390 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Astera Labs, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital set a $100.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Astera Labs in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Astera Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $145.00 target price on shares of Astera Labs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Astera Labs presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.13.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ALAB

Insider Transactions at Astera Labs

In other Astera Labs news, General Counsel Philip Mazzara sold 7,237 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $1,328,061.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel owned 171,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,485,361.23. This trade represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Sanjay Gajendra sold 91,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.51, for a total transaction of $16,780,337.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 2,170,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,377,638.27. This trade represents a 4.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,220,416 shares of company stock valued at $281,852,731 in the last three months. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Astera Labs

(Free Report)

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Astera Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astera Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.